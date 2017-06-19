The widow of former Penticton, B.C. radio host Jeremy McGoran wants people to remember her husband for the work he did speaking out about mental health issues, and not for the way he died.

McGoran took his life earlier this month after suffering from anxiety and depression for much of his life.

"Over the last two years, hundreds and maybe thousands of people have been influenced by his bravery to be vulnerable and to speak publicly," said Mare McHale.

McGoran met McHale at a radio station in Prince George where they both once worked. They married and later moved to Penticton where they continued to work as radio broadcasters.

McGoran made headlines across B.C. in 2015 when he spoke publicly about suffering from anxiety and depression, admitting that he had contemplated suicide.

He encouraged others to talk about their struggles with depression and to seek help as he did.

McGoran continued to discuss mental health issues with McHale in videos on her YouTube channel.

"I found once I started talking about it and telling other people I was shocked about how many people I knew had gone through the same thing, but I would have never guessed because again there's that stigma around mental health," he said in a video from July 2015.

McGoran was on the board of the Canadian Mental Health Association and was a spokesperson with the annual 'Ride Don't Hide' mental health fundraising bike ride.

He is survived by McHale and their 7-year-old son.

'Passionate advocate'

McHale wants people to remember her husband for the person he was and what he accomplished — not by the way he died.

"I just want people to know that (his suicide) is not okay," McHale said.



"I know Jeremy and I know that he would not want people to follow in his footsteps and do what he has done. He was such a passionate advocate for mental health for years and he wouldn't want anyone to think that this is the answer."

The public memorial for McGoran will take place at the Penticton Convention Centre at 2 p.m. on Monday.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call 911 or the B.C. Crisis Centre at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

There are more resources available at www.crisiscentre.bc.ca