RCMP say a 59-year-old man has died in a worksite fatality in Penticton, B.C.

Police responded to the residential worksite on Sendero Crescent at around 8:45 p.m. PT Sunday.

RCMP say the man had fallen from a site structure.

His death has been deemed an accidental work-related fatality, according to police.

The Penticton RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are now investigating.

The man's name has not been released.