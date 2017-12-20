A woman has died following a hit and run Wednesday morning in Vancouver's West End.

The VPD said it received several 911 calls just before 7 a.m. about a woman in need of medical attention after she was hit by a van.

Police said it happened in the north lane of Pendrell near Bute Street.

The woman was rushed to hospital but died shortly after.

Police were on scene Wednesday afternoon documenting evidence in a hit and run. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Police said the van allegedly involved left the area but was found nearby.

A 47-year-old man has been taken into police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the hit and run is asked to call the police at 604-717-2500.

