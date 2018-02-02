A 55-year-old man has died after being hit by a pickup truck at a crosswalk in Vancouver on Thursday.

Police said the man was crossing East King Edward Avenue at Inverness Street just before 6 p.m. when he was struck. A statement said the truck had been driving eastbound.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died. Police said the driver remained on the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The statement said rainy, dark conditions are believed to have played a role in the collision. Speed and alcohol aren't believed to have been factors.

The incident marks the city's first pedestrian fatality of 2018.