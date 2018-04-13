Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Thursday night.

RCMP say a female was struck by a westbound vehicle around 9:55 p.m. in the 21800 block of Lougheed. The vehicle did not stop and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators examined the crash site well into Friday morning, forcing the closure of Lougheed Highway for several hours in both directions between 216 Street and 222 Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact them, including those with on-board dash cameras that may have video of the incident or the aftermath.

The number to call is 604-463-6251. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.