Burnaby RCMP confirm a female pedestrian in her 70s is dead after being struck by a car near the intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. PT.

A male pedestrian, also in his 70s, is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the incident and that both drivers are co-operating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Burnaby RCMP.