Pedestrian killed along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Police have confirmed the fatality and say more details will be released Friday.

RCMP say more details about the fatality will be released Friday

RCMP have confirmed a pedestrian was killed in a collision along Lougheed Highway Thursday night. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

A pedestrian is dead following a collision along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Thursday night. 

RCMP say more details will be released Friday about the incident, which shut down the Lougheed Highway in both directions between 216 Street and 222 Street.

Police remain at the scene of the crash and the highway will remain closed until further notice.

Lougheed Highway was closed between 216 Street and 222 Street in both directions while police investigate the fatality. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

