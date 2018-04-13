New
Pedestrian killed along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge
Police have confirmed the fatality and say more details will be released Friday.
RCMP say more details about the fatality will be released Friday
A pedestrian is dead following a collision along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge Thursday night.
RCMP say more details will be released Friday about the incident, which shut down the Lougheed Highway in both directions between 216 Street and 222 Street.
Police remain at the scene of the crash and the highway will remain closed until further notice.