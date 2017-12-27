A pedestrian is clinging to life after she was struck by a Canada Post semi truck in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon, according to RCMP.

The female victim was rushed to hospital after she was hit near the intersection of Garden City Road and Sea Island Way shortly after 2 p.m. Mounties say her injuries are life-threatening.

Police are recommending that drivers avoid the area for the rest of evening, especially if they are trying to catch a flight at Vancouver International Airport.

RCMP have not released the age of the victim or any further details about the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

(Shane MacKichan)