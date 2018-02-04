A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a tractor trailer on the Sea-to-Sky Highway early Saturday morning.

Squamish RCMP were called to Loggers Lane and Finch Drive at 2:30 a.m., where they found the 20-year-old man's body.

A statement said he'd been struck by a tractor trailer heading northbound. The driver of the truck and several witnesses stayed on scene and co-operated with investigators.

RCMP said the pedestrian lived in Squamish, but his identity isn't being released.

Collision reconstruction teams, the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating circumstances around the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Squamish RCMP at (604) 892-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.