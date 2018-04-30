New
Man dies after being hit by truck on Hwy 23
The 35-year-old Alberta man was standing beside a pickup truck and camper on the side of the road when he was hit.
35-year-old Alberta man was standing on roadside when he was hit
An Alberta man has died after he was hit by a flat-bed truck on a northern B.C. highway on Saturday.
The man had been standing beside a pickup truck and camper on the side of Highway 23 North, north of Revelstoke, B.C.
The commercial truck hit the 35-year-old around 3 p.m. PT.
RCMP responded and a helicopter was dispatched to take the man to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on scene.
A statement said the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating, as are RCMP traffic analysts.
Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said charges are pending for the commercial truck driver.