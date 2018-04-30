An Alberta man has died after he was hit by a flat-bed truck on a northern B.C. highway on Saturday.

The man had been standing beside a pickup truck and camper on the side of Highway 23 North, north of Revelstoke, B.C.

The commercial truck hit the 35-year-old around 3 p.m. PT.

RCMP responded and a helicopter was dispatched to take the man to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

A statement said the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating, as are RCMP traffic analysts.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said charges are pending for the commercial truck driver.