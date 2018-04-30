Skip to Main Content
Man dies after being hit by truck on Hwy 23

Notifications

New

Man dies after being hit by truck on Hwy 23

The 35-year-old Alberta man was standing beside a pickup truck and camper on the side of the road when he was hit.

35-year-old Alberta man was standing on roadside when he was hit

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating after a 35-year-old Alberta man was killed on Highway 23 on Saturday. (CBC)

An Alberta man has died after he was hit by a flat-bed truck on a northern B.C. highway on Saturday.

The man had been standing beside a pickup truck and camper on the side of Highway 23 North, north of Revelstoke, B.C.

The commercial truck hit the 35-year-old around 3 p.m. PT.

RCMP responded and a helicopter was dispatched to take the man to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

A statement said the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating, as are RCMP traffic analysts.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said charges are pending for the commercial truck driver.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us