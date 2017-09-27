A man injured in an early morning hit and run in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday has died in hospital.

According to Surrey RCMP, police were called to the 14300 block of 92 Avenue in Guildford at 7:20 a.m. after a passerby found an unconscious man on the road with head injuries.

Police say no one had witnessed the accident and it wasn't immediately clear how the man was injured.

After RCMP examined the scene with help from the Integrated Collision and Reconstruction Service, investigators found glass fragments and pieces of a vehicle suspected to have been involved.

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team is now leading the investigation.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.