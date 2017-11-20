A 70-year-old pedestrian in Prince Rupert, B.C., was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle to remove what police call "fresh debris that was scattered on the roadway" during a heavy downpour after dark on Friday.

The man got out of his vehicle along 9th Avenue to pick up garbage and was hit by another vehicle making a left-hand turn on McBride Street around 5:15 p.m. PT.

The man who was struck was transported to hospital in critical condition and later airlifted to Vancouver Hospital, where he died.

"Visibility was extremely poor at the time of the incident, due to darkness and torrential downpour", said Const. Will Gilbert.

Police are seeking witnesses and are stressing that drivers "use caution at night when driving or walking, as visibility is reduced and can be compromised with oncoming lights from traffic."

Anybody with information is asked to call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.