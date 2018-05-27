Pedestrian dies after overnight collision in Vancouver

A pedestrian is dead after an early morning collision in Vancouver on Sunday.

The man was hit by an SUV on Cambie Street between West 19 and 20 Avenue just after 3 a.m.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police said the 39-year-old driver of the SUV wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnesses the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact police.

The death is Vancouver's fourth pedestrian fatality of 2018.