The mystery surrounding the timing of the Pattullo Bridge's replacement — and how it will be funded — may be resolved Friday morning.

Premier John Horgan, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena, and Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson will be making an announcement at the foot of the bridge at 9 a.m. PT.

It comes days after the government highlighted replacing the Pattullo Bridge as one of its priorities in Tuesday's peech from the throne.

"In less than five years, the bridge will no longer be in use because it will no longer be safe. That is why government is moving quickly to replace the Pattullo Bridge — to keep commuters safe and keep people moving," said Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon.

Later that day, Horgan doubled down on the commitment to replace the Pattullo, which does not meet modern wind or seismic load design standards.

"What we need to do is make sure that we get moving on the Pattullo project, because it's at the end of its life ... we're going to be making an announcement in the days ahead about that particular project."

Cyclists and pedestrians share this narrow path on the Pattullo Bridge. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Currently owned by TransLink

But as Horgan also pointed out, the Pattullo is currently owned and operated by TransLink, not by the provincial government directly.

For years, the Pattullo has required regular maintenance, with politicians on both sides of the 80-year-old bridge connecting Surrey and New Westminster calling for a replacement.

But the Metro Vancouver Mayors' Council, which oversees TransLink, has been attempting for years to get funding approved for three megaprojects — the Pattullo replacement that would be partially funded through tolls, an extension of the Millennium Line in Vancouver and light-rapid transit in Surrey — to be completed at the same time.

After he was elected chair of the council in December, Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan expressed concern about TransLink pursuing all of the projects equally.

"They're looking at a very ambitious plan. And I think they were trying to proceed very quickly to accomplish everything in the plan. I think there will be a slow down," he said.

"So, what I'm going to do is prioritize with them those discussions with how we're going to be able to move forward over the next year in establishing our priorities. And, I think definitely, the question is what are our priorities for the new provincial government to address."