Closing arguments are underway today in a Vancouver courtroom in the case of Patrick Fox, a Burnaby, B.C., man accused of criminally harassing his ex-wife online.

Crown Counsel Mark Myhre wrapped up his case Monday urging the 12-member jury to convict Fox of criminal harassment.

"He would like to see her dead. And he actually did try to make that happen," said Myhre in B.C. Supreme court, as he summarized the case in his closing submissions Monday.

Myhre said Fox has an "obsessive all-consuming hatred" for his ex-wife, Desiree Capuano.

He explained to meet the test of the criminal harassment charge it must be proven there was repeated communication and threatening conduct that caused Capuano to fear for her physical, emotional and psychological well-being.

He asked the jury, "if someone hated them so much that person made their misery a life-goal, and then worked on it day after day, ladies and gentlemen ... Would you be scared?"

Myhre reviewed details of Fox's relentless online attacks and emails to his former partner, after a custody dispute over their now-teenaged son led to Fox being removed from the U.S.

He used examples of Fox's non-stop denigrating insults and threats to "relentlessly pursue her misery."

He noted emails Fox wrote that made it clear he hoped to make her hit "rock bottom" and take her own life.

Fox not only maintained a vindictive website, despite repeated pleas from Capuano to Fox, police and online hosts to remove it, he then sent taunting emails, bought Google ads and threatened to ruin Capuano's reputation and job prospects.

Myhre told the jury that threatening to gather sexual pictures and buy billboard space around Phoenix, Arizona to humiliate Capuano were clear efforts to harass and psychologically harm her.

Fox allegedly called Capuano trashy, stupid, lazy and a bad parent "like all single mothers" — working hard to make his son hate her at every turn, the Crown said.

Then Fox allegedly mailed his guns to California, hidden inside a desktop computer. Fox shipped the guns to a friend's address in Los Angeles, where he used to live, about six hours from his ex-wife in Arizona.

Capuano testified this rattled her but did not surprise her when she learned it.

Fox had admitted he has previously told his own son he hated Capuano so much he would have "no qualms" about shooting her if — as the Crown noted in court— "he could get away with it."

Fox's newly-appointed lawyer is expected to address the jury Monday afternoon on the criminal harassment charge. Fox is then expected to represent himself, as he speaks directly to the jury about a firearms charge.