A Burnaby B.C., man who criminally harassed his his ex-wife with a vulgar website and a slew of threatening emails has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Patrick Fox, 43, created a site using his ex's name — Desiree Capuano — and labelled her a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser. The site also contained intimate photos.

He used Google ads to direct internet traffic from workplaces and neighbourhoods near Capuano's home in Arizona to the insulting site.

The prison sentence was handed down Friday. With time served being taken into account, Fox will spend nearly two years in prison and be on probation for three years after his release.

In June, a thick compilation of emails —​ agreed to by both sides as fact — was presented to a jury that would eventually find Fox guilty.

In one email, Fox promised to "ruin" Capuano's life and hurt her "emotionally." He also wrote that he would "destroy" her "slowly and incrementally."

Desiree Capuano (left) said she lost her job over online harassment from her ex-husband, Patrick Fox (right). A website he created included vulgar comments and intimate pictures, accusing her of being a white supremacist and child abuser. (CBC)

"Don't think for one second that anything will ever be more important to me than destroying you. Every moment of my life is focused on one single goal," the message read.

All in all, court heard he sent hundreds of thousands of emails to his ex-wife and people she knew.

Capuano, an IT worker, said she lost her job in 2015 and was told "security risks" caused by the online attacks were part of the reason.

Fox's was a landmark case in how criminal harassment charges are applied in Canada, as he only attacked his wife online.

The case was also one of the first Canadian attempts to use the charge of criminal harassment to counter online attacks.

On Friday, Fox was also sentenced to 10 months in prison for a secondary firearms offence. His sentences will be served consecutively.

With files from Bal Brach and Natalie Clancy