A measles exposure warning has been issued for people who flew on a number of WestJet flights and Emirates Airlines between March 19 and March 24.

The Toronto Health Department issued the warning on Thursday, saying it was investigating three confirmed cases of the measles in the city.

The affected WestJet flights originated in Abbotsford, B.C., Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Anyone on these flights who develops a fever or cold-like symptoms should contact a doctor.

The news release said members of the public may have been exposed on three WestJet flights on March 22, including flight WS450 from Abbotsford to Calgary, which departed at 5.49 a.m. PT, flight WS610, which left Calgary for Ottawa at 10.15 a.m. MT and flight WS369, which left Ottawa for Toronto at 4.40 p.m. ET.

WestJet and Emirates affected

The other flights where exposure to the illness may have occurred include:

— March 23. WestJet flight WS590, which departed Toronto at 4:27 p.m. and arrived in Montreal at 5:41 p.m ET.

— March 24. WestJet flight WS581, which departed Montreal at 7:55 a.m. ET and arrived in Toronto at 9:13 a.m. ET.

— March 24. WestJet flight WS2668, which departed Toronto at 10:16 a.m. ET and arrived in Turks and Caicos Islands at 1:56 p.m.

— March 24. WestJet flight WS2669, which departed Turks and Caicos Islands at 2:59 p.m. and arrived in Toronto at 7:15 p.m. ET.

In addition, the Toronto Health Department listed two overseas Emirates Airlines flights where people may have been exposed to the illness in March.

They included: Emirates Airlines flight EK517, which departed Delhi, India March 19 at 4:12 p.m. and arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at 6:13 p.m., and Emirates Airlines flight EK241, which departed Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 20 at 9:55 a.m. and arrived in Toronto at 4:04 p.m. ET.

Health officials say measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are vulnerable and not immune.

Anyone on these flights who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine or who has not had measles in the past could be at risk of infection, the news release said.