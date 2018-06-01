Parts of B.C. coast now closed to salmon fishing in effort to protect killer whales

Federal officials have closed parts of the West Coast to salmon fishing in an effort to protect the endangered orca population.

The new closures, effective Friday, include parts of Juan De Fuca Strait, the southern Gulf Islands and the mouth of the Fraser River.

A female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound west of Seattle. There are only 76 remaining southern resident killer whales in the endangered population. (Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press)

Details vary for each area, but in many cases, recreational fin fishing is completely banned in the areas from June 1 until Sept. 30, while commercial fishing for all salmon is banned.

New daily catch limits have also been put in place for chinook salmon in other North Coast and South Coast areas, along with restrictions on trolling in some areas.

Protecting chinook protects orcas

The closures are part of a larger program unveiled last week intended to reduce the total harvest for chinook salmon by 25 to 35 per cent. Chinook are the primary food source of the endangered southern killer whale population.

"Wild populations of chinook salmon have declined dramatically in recent years. This lack of prey has been a critical factor in the decline of southern resident killer whales." said a statement on the Fisheries and Oceans Canada website.

New rules will restrict commercial and recreation fishing in the foraging areas of the southern resident killer whales. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

Conservationists and wildlife biologists have been calling for the closures for several years, but sport fishing organizations have expressed concern about the closures, saying other factors play a greater role in the decline of the chinook and killer whales.

The latest estimates put the total population of southern resident killer whales at 76.