Lokochi the parrot has had a rough weekend.

The bird escaped her owners' home through a faulty screen door in Victoria, B.C. on Friday. She ended up stuck in a tree on Crescent Road and hasn't come down.

On Sunday, the Victoria Fire Department came to help. They couldn't coax the bird from the tree, even after hours of trying.

Corey Namura is Lokochi's owner and is worried for his hungry, dehydrated pet.

"She just won't come down, so here we are," Namura said, standing in the rain next to the tree. "I think she'll come down on her own, but we'll have to wait."

Corey Namura, right, watches as firefighters try to coax his pet parrot from the tree. He said Lokochi is "like a member of the family." (Megan Thomas/CBC)

Firefighters said they've seen birds stuck up trees before. Usually, crews will shake the branch or spray some water at the birds to impel them to come down.

Capt. Gord Taylor said none of those things worked.

"We tried everything," he said. "There's not much more we can do."

Namura said he's grateful to crews who took the time to help, and said he's going to stick around until his pet comes out.

"I won't give up on her — she's a member of the family," he said. "We've had her for seven years."

And if I win the lottery, it's going to the fire department."

With files from Megan Thomas