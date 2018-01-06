The B.C. Legislature is offering some dream summer jobs for young thespians.

The successful applicants will don the regal dress and tiara of Queen Victoria or brandish a top hat in the same vein as Amor De Cosmos, B.C.'s second premier.

Their audience? The 100,000-plus visitors that stream into the legislature from the start of May to the end of August.

The Parliamentary Players are post-secondary students who, each summer, bring to life key figures from British Columbia's history.

"They are presenting themselves as if it was their time frame and then comparing it to what you're seeing today," Karen Aitken, director of parliamentary education at the legislature, told On the Island host Gregor Craigie.

Theatre experience required

This year, visitors will encounter characters such as Francis Rattenbury, the British architect of the legislature; James Douglas, the former governor known as the father of B.C.; Mary Ellen Smith, the province's first female MLA; and Nellie Cashman, who ran a boarding house for miners during the gold rush.

Playing the roles takes some serious acting chops. Performers need a strong voice and quick improvisation skills.

The legislature typically hires students from the University of Victoria or the Canadian College of Performing Arts. But students in other disciplines are encouraged to apply, Aitken said.

One performer is assigned to each tour and performs various monologues and vignettes. The legislature runs three tours per hour in the summer.

A Parliamentary Player dressed up as Amor De Cosmos, B.C.'s second premier, delivers a monologue to a group of tourists. (Legislative Assembly of British Columbia)

Other performers mingle on the driveway and pose for photos.

"Most often [visitors] talk about how much they love the historical actors — that it really does bring history to life," Aitken said.

The players are especially popular in May and June, when the legislature welcomes 15,000 students. Teachers find the re-enactments make history more accessible to younger audiences, Aitken said.

Early deadline

Students with the acting bug may be disappointed. Applications have just closed for the popular summer program.

Staffers need time to collect everybody's sizes and build the uniforms in time for April, Aitken said.

The Parliamentary Players are joined by summer tour guides, who must speak a second language. Tours are offered in French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Punjabi and Spanish.

With files from CBC's On the Island