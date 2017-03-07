The Vancouver Park Board has voted against granting a special event permit for the city's annual 4/20 event.

Organizers of the pro-marijuana gathering had been hoping to get the board's approval for the event, currently planned to be held at Sunset Beach.

#VanParkBoard votes against issuing special event permit for 420 event at Sunset Beach Park. pic.twitter.com/fSg8XP47Vp — @ParkBoard

Organizers moved the event from the Vancouver Art Gallery to Sunset Beach last year to accommodate the increasing size.

The park board spoke out against the move at the time, saying the event was not welcome in city parks, citing concerns about policing, clean-up and smoking bylaws.

The city says dealing with last year's event cost $148,000.

According to the event's website, organizers are still planning to go ahead with the event.