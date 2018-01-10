The parents of a teen who died while in provincial care have withdrawn their civil suit against the B.C. government.

Fifteen-year-old Nick Lang was in a provincially-funded drug rehabilitation program for only six days when he died in June 2015.

His father Peter Lang said the goal of the lawsuit was to improve resources for youth and now that seems to be happening under the NDP government.

"One of the more positive things that happened after they took power was the new minister Katrine Conroy actually sat down and listened to us," Lang said.

Lang and his wife Linda Tenpas will continue to advocate for improvements in the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD).

The pair say they will continue to be very vocal.

"I don't think it's just the lawsuit that keeps the light on the government," Lang said.

"If we see other deaths, I'm going to talk about it and if there's gaps in the system, I'm going to talk about it."

A 2016 report on Lang's death — one of four in total — said if proper supports had been in place he may not have ended up in the residential facility where he died.

Tenpas said their efforts can be better used to advocate for more youth programs instead of fighting a government in court for years.

"We need to take our advocacy now in memory of Nick and do good from it," said Tenpas.

"We win doing that, no matter if we save one life or save 120.

"We'll feel good and I believe Nick would be really, really happy with that."

According to a report by the representative for children and youth, 120 young people died in care in B.C. in 2016.

Tenpas and Lang would still like to see a full audit of MCFD to ensure no other family goes through the suffering they have been through since their son's death.

