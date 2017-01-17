A teenaged Paralympian who is visually impaired has become the newest member of the Kamloops Classic Swimming club.

Tyler Mrak, 18, started swimming eight years ago after a friend nudged him into the sport, he said.

He progressed quickly and won three medals at the 2015 Parapan Am Games in Toronto: a silver in the 100-metre breaststroke, as well as two bronzes in the 100-metre backstroke and 400-metre freestyle.

At the Paralympic Games in Rio last summer, he placed 11th in both the 100-metre backstroke and 100-metre breaststroke.

'If it's a very sunny day, I'll see nearly nothing'

Mrak has a vision disorder called achromatopsia, a condition characterized by decreased vision, light sensitivity and colourblindness.

The athlete is only able to see a few metres in front of him.

Head coach Brad Dalke with members of TRU's WolfPack swim team and senior members of the Kamloops Classic Swimming club. (Jennifer Chrumka)

"If it's a very sunny day, I'll see nearly nothing," Mrak said. "So if I'm in an outdoor pool and it's sunny, I have pretty much no functional vision."

Even well-lit, indoor pools can make turns difficult, he said.

To navigate his way in the pool, Mrak relies on stroke counts and the contrast between the black and white tiles on the pool floor.

'It's an ideal situation'

The 18-year-old enrolled at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) earlier this month. He's been training with the WolfPack Swim Team.

Brad Dalke, the head coach of both the WolfPack team and the Kamloops Classics, said Mrak brings a lot to the team.

"To have someone that's competed at the Paralympics is a pretty special accomplishment."

Coach Brad Dalke sets out the agenda for the day. (Jennifer Chrumka)

Mrak chose to study at TRU partly because he's unable to drive and it's a short, five-minute walk from campus to the pool.

"It's an ideal situation," Dalke said. "He can live on campus, attend TRU and be able to swim with a pretty high calibre swim team."

There are three members on the WolfPack team heading to the world championship trials this spring.

Mrak "fits in nicely," according to his coach.

The teen said his big goal is to make the Canadian swim team for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where he hopes to compete in the 100-metre breaststroke and 400-metre freestyle.