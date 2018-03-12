Calgary skier dies at Panorama Resort in B.C.'s East Kootenay

Panorama Mountain Resort in B.C.'s East Kootenay region says a skier died on its hills Monday afternoon.

Columbia Valley RCMP confirmed the death Monday evening, saying, in a statement, the 23-year-old man was from Calgary.

In its own news release, the resort said the skier was on a beginner trail named Out Rider and hit a tree, details which police later confirmed.

The resort says ski patrol was on the scene in minutes.

They called in a helicopter airlift. Police say the man died of his injuries at a local hospital.

"Our hearts go out to the family. This is a tragic accident, and we are doing everything we can to assist family members during this very difficult time," said Steve Paccagnan, the resort's CEO and president.

"Our community is deeply saddened by this event, and I want to thank the entire response team for their speed, emergency care and professionalism."

The resort says conditions were good at the time of the incident: sunny skies, "excellent" visibility and the snow was "soft and groomed" on the trail. It says the skier was wearing a helmet.

RCMP say they have classified the death as "accidental and non-suspicious."

The B.C. Coroner's Service says it is investigating.