B.C. music lovers have yet another date to add to their calendars this year as Panorama Mountain Resort gets set to host its first-ever winter music festival.

The ski resort near Invermere will host the High Notes Music Festival from Mar. 17-19.

"It's something that we've wanted to do for a really long time," said Clarissa Amaro, one of the event organizers.

Calgary is the closest major city to Panorama, but is still a more than three-hour drive away. The resort's remote location means it doesn't typically get a lot of musical acts.

"We wanted to do something big, this year it kind of all came together."

Acts include Shred Kelly, 100 Mile House

Amaro describes the lineup as a diverse mix of styles with something for everybody but added there's a particular focus on folk and blues.

Some of the top acts include Barney Bentall, Jim Byrnes, Leeroy Stagger, Shred Kelly, Lion Bear Fox and Speed Control, among others.

The festival will take place over two days with indoor and outdoor stages and a mix of free and ticketed programming.

Panorama Mountain Resort will offer both free and ticketed musical events on March 17-19. (Panorama Mountain Resort/Facebook)

"Where the people are coming up just to ski, there's going to be music throughout the whole entire resort, we're filling the resort with music."

One of the unique ticketed events is a four course dinner and wine pairing with a live performance by husband and wife duo, 100 Mile House.

Tickets for the winter music festival are on sale now.