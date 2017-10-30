The RCMP is expected to announce a "significant development" in its investigation into the death of a woman who was killed in northern B.C. three years ago.

Pamela Napoleon was reported missing from the Blueberry River First Nation, about 70 kilometres north of Fort St. John, in late July 2014.

On Aug. 4 of that year, her remains were discovered in a trapper's cabin that had burned to the ground on Beatton River Road, south of the community.

It took medical and dental records to confirm the 42-year-old's identity. Investigators weren't able to determine the cause of Napoleon's death because of the heat of the fire, but the case was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said the cabin fire, which they believe happened in early July, was also suspicious.

Monday's RCMP announcement is set for 10 a.m. in Fort St. John. Senior officers and a family representative will be present.

