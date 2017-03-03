A man has been charged with allegedly breaking into a paddlewheeler tour boat Thursday that was docked in New Westminster.

Police were called after the suspect allegedly forced his way onto the M.V. Native, started the engine and fired a flare at nearby witnesses on another boat around 2:00 p.m. PT.

The New Westminster Police Department Marine Unit arrested 39-year-old Brendan Fediuk without incident, according to a statement.

The Williams Lake man has been charged with break and enter, carrying a weapon, and attempt to commit theft of a motor vessel.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Paddlewheeler Riverboat Tours owns the M.V. Native and runs trips along the Fraser River. The vessel holds 100 passengers and was built in 1988.