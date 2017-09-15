The federal government is set to invest $18 million into a new trail along Vancouver Island's West Coast.

The 25-kilometre Pacific Traverse Trail, which will run between Tofino, B.C. and Ucluelet, is expected to open by the summer of 2020.

The paved path can be used by cyclists and walkers.

Running parallel to the Pacific Rim Highway, part of the trail will pass through Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation (TFN) territory and the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, which is operated by Parks Canada.

Saya Masso, the TFN manager of natural resources, said the trail and the national park, have both negative and positive ramifications for his nation.

On the one hand, Masso says the trail will promote tourism to the ancestral homeland of the TFN and bring money to the reserve.

However, Masso says increased tourism can also be a double-edged sword because band members may not be able to practice important tidal beach ceremonies without tourists present, taking pictures, or attempting to participate.

"The trail being designed is only going to exacerbate that problem," said Masso during CBC's All Points West.

"We anticipate a couple hundred extra people a day in an area where we already have a lack of privacy."

Masso says tourists often try to camp on reserve land and altercations have ensued in the past between campers and band members.

Historic relationship

Masso says the TFN has a long-standing, historic and cooperative relationship with Parks Canada, but balancing tourism and cultural preservation can be difficult.

As an example, Masso pointed to the lack of development along Long Beach, a stretch of coast bordering the national park.

He said that in an effort to pursue economic independence, the TFN considered building a hotel at Long Beach, but can't due to park regulations.

"We've been trying to articulate the negative impact [to Ottawa]," said Masso. "And we've also been trying to articulate our interest in sharing in the benefits that have accrued from use of our territory."

Ultimately, the TFN supports the trail being put in, but they hope it will accrue benefits for the nation and that they'll have a say in managing it.

To that end, Masso suggests a First Nation service fee to fund TFN infrastructure and trail stewardship.

"This is a signifcant opportunity our nation can manage as a resource or an asset," said Masso.

Masso says roughly 17 kilometres of the trail will fall in TFN territory.

It will also cross over a range of ecosystems that provide habitats for a number of species. In an effort to minimize impact on native species, Parks Canada has said the trail is "designed with best known environmental management practices."

With files from All Points West