Two B.C. oyster farms have been closed following an outbreak of norovirus associated with eating the raw shellfish.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says since March about 40 cases of acute gastrointestinal illness have been connected to the consumption of raw oysters. Testing has confirmed some of the cases were norovirus.

While the precise sources of contamination have not been identified, human sewage in the marine environment is currently believed to be the most plausible cause of shellfish contamination, according to BCCDC epidemiologist Marsha Taylor.

No CFIA recall

Anyone who falls ill with diarrhea and vomiting after eating shellfish should call B.C. HealthLink at 811, said Taylor. Most people recover from norovirus on their own with proper hydration and rest, but in some cases dehydration can be severe and require medical attention.

While the two farms are no longer harvesting oysters for consumption, no recall of oysters has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

On the West Coast, Fisheries and Ocean Canada has dozens of sanitary contamination closures already in place for harvesting bivalve shellfish, but the location of the two oyster farms closed by this outbreak has not been released.

In late 2016 and early 2017, more than 400 norovirus cases associated with raw or undercooked B.C. oysters led to the closure of 13 farms. The outbreak was declared over in April 2017.

In order to kill norovirus and other pathogens, the BCCDC recommends consumers cook oysters thoroughly, to an internal temperature of 90 C for 90 seconds. Consumption of raw oysters is not encouraged.