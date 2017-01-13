British Columbians are being warned after dozens of recent cases of acute gastrointestinal illness have been linked to oysters, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The organization that tracks disease outbreaks in the province said more than 70 cases of oyster-related illness have been reported in several health authority regions since early December, including Vancouver Coastal Health, Fraser Health, Island Health and the First Nations Health Authority.

The BCCDC notes the outbreak is ongoing, and more cases are expected.

"Testing in several of the cases confirmed the presence of norovirus, and we suspect norovirus in the others," said Dr. Eleni Galanis, epidemiologist at the BCCDC in a released statement.

People affected by the outbreak reported eating raw or lightly-cooked oysters at home and in restaurants, according to the BCCDC.

"In order to kill norovirus and other bugs, people need to cook oysters thoroughly, to an internal temperature of 90 degrees C for 90 seconds," said Galanis.

Anyone who become ill with diarrhea and vomiting after eating shellfish is asked to call BC HealthLink at 811. If symptoms are severe, people should contact a doctor.