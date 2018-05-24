Overturned tanker truck spills fuel, closes Malahat Highway

The Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island has been closed in both directions just north of Victoria after a fuel tanker rolled over Thursday morning.

The truck overturned in Goldstream Provincial Park after it collided with a passenger van. An undetermined amount of furnace oil was reported to be leaking into the ditch, the Ministry of Environment said.

RCMP say haz-mat crews are at the scene and the spill has since been contained. Ministry officials were also enroute to further assess the situation.

UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> is CLOSED in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Goldstream?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Goldstream</a> due to a vehicle incident. Detour via Finlayson Arm Road and Millstream. Estimated to open at 8 PM. Next Update 1 PM<a href="https://t.co/OiUIwZO4eO">https://t.co/OiUIwZO4eO</a> —@DriveBC

In addition to the furnace oil, the truck was also carrying gasoline and diesel, but officials say the gasoline and diesel did not leak.

Police say two people were transported to hospital as a result of the collision. B.C. Emergency Health services says one person was in serious condition.

Highway closed, detour in place

The highway is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. PT Thursday.

DriveBC says a detour is in place via Finlayson Arm Road and Millstream for both directions of traffic. Although RCMP say that detour is for local traffic only.

Many drivers have also headed to the Brentwood Bay ferry, where long line-ups are reported.