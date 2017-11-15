Thousands of residents in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are in the dark following a windstorm that continued to hit B.C.'s south coast overnight Tuesday.

Heavy wind and rain kept emergency crews busy in the region, where as many as 10,000 customers were without power at one point, according to B.C. Hydro.

"I honestly thought it was an earthquake," said Burnaby resident Darren Jankiprasad, who felt the effect of the storm first-hand, when winds caused part of a large tree to fall onto him and his neighbour's homes on Parker Street just before midnight.

"It was really frightening. I'm glad I didn't get hurt," said resident Darren Jankiprasad. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"I was helping my mom doing some cooking in the kitchen … then all of a sudden, a few seconds later I felt the whole house shake."

Burnaby Fire crews on scene said the tree just barely missed the windows of both homes and damage was minimal.

Jankiprasad said no one in his house was hurt and his neighbours were away when the tree fell.

A large tree branch crushed this home's fence in Burnaby, but just barely missed the windows of the house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Environment Canada ended its wind warning for the region early Wednesday morning. Earlier Tuesday evening, it was warning some coastal areas could see wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.



BC Hydro said its crews were still working on restoring power to several thousand customers in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands Wednesday morning.

@bchydro and @BurnabyFireDept dealing with a fallen tree on power lines on Duthie near Buchanan early Wed AM. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/qUX1xLwffQ — @gpsmendoza