Overnight snowfall has left many of Metro Vancouver's roads in poor condition Saturday morning.
It follows a full day of snow that saw up to 20 centimetres of accumulation starting Friday morning and continuing into the evening.
Environment Canada cancelled the snowfall warning for the region around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, but is warning people to expect poor driving conditions on the roads.
Vancouver International Airport also said they are anticipating potential delays and cancellations throughout the morning, as crews work to clear the overnight snowfall.
Road condition in Surrey is still bad. Folks working early morning should be careful, folks going home from work like me should be caution too. #bcstorm @NEWS1130Traffic @SurreyTraffic pic.twitter.com/qVEtYZIrNX—
@ViviQY193182
4am #missionbc #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/ZvG164mjTw—
@silentturmoil
#Langley at 3:15am with 15cm #snowfall #BCStorm @NEWS1130 @NEWS1130Weather pic.twitter.com/yKE9CAdyt7—
@ttaphouse