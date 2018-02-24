Overnight snowfall has left many of Metro Vancouver's roads in poor condition Saturday morning.

It follows a full day of snow that saw up to 20 centimetres of accumulation starting Friday morning and continuing into the evening.

Environment Canada cancelled the snowfall warning for the region around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, but is warning people to expect poor driving conditions on the roads.

Vancouver International Airport also said they are anticipating potential delays and cancellations throughout the morning, as crews work to clear the overnight snowfall.

A transit bus struggles to make it up a hill on Victoria Drive near East 33rd Avenue. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

One driver lost control of their SUV, sending it crashing into this building on Broadway and Alberta Street early Saturday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Drivers on south Granville Street were going extra slow overnight due to the fast accumulation of snow on the ground. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An art installation off Venables Street in East Vancouver is peppered with snowflakes. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Luckily no one was injured after this cab spun out and hit a pole on Southeast Marine Drive in Vancouver. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)