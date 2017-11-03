For information on highway conditions and closures, check DriveBC.

For environment warnings and alerts, check Environment Canada.

For transit alerts and delays, check Translink.

For tips on preparing your vehicle for winter, click here.

Metro Vancouver residents are waking up to a layer of snow this morning, following some overnight flurries.

Most of the snow came down in Richmond, Burnaby, Surrey and into the Fraser Valley early Friday morning, blanketing many main roads and residential areas in a layer of white powder.

Several residents took to social media to share photos and video of the snow in their neighbourhoods.

Snowfall on Fraser Highway near 152 Street in Surrey early Friday morning. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Snowfall throughout the Lower Mainland with limited visibility & slippery conditions. Slow down & keep your distance. #ShiftIntoWinter — @DriveBC

Any plows coming down 152 @CityofSurrey ? #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/MCXDorU0QB — @gpsmendoza