For information on highway conditions and closures, check DriveBC.
For environment warnings and alerts, check Environment Canada.
For transit alerts and delays, check Translink.
For tips on preparing your vehicle for winter, click here.
Metro Vancouver residents are waking up to a layer of snow this morning, following some overnight flurries.
Most of the snow came down in Richmond, Burnaby, Surrey and into the Fraser Valley early Friday morning, blanketing many main roads and residential areas in a layer of white powder.
Several residents took to social media to share photos and video of the snow in their neighbourhoods.
First #snow of the season is always exciting! #bcstorm #SurreyBC @NEWS1130 @NEWS1130Weather @cbcnewsbc @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/eNTXmDHh8p—
@peppersp
Snowfall throughout the Lower Mainland with limited visibility & slippery conditions. Slow down & keep your distance. #ShiftIntoWinter—
@DriveBC
North Delta @ 2:25. @NEWS1130Weather @pulse1077 @JWagstaffe #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/QWxXODfpJK—
@gomo2010
Any plows coming down 152 @CityofSurrey ? #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/MCXDorU0QB—
@gpsmendoza
Snowing in north Surrey and starting to stick! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/cZtUbij7AX—
@garydick00
Lots of snow in #WhiteRock! #bcstorm #BCSnow @whiterockcity pic.twitter.com/8h56BBFf0E—
@gpsmendoza
12:40 a.m. — Snow is sticking in South Surrey. #CTVVancouver #snow #weather @CTVVancouver @CTVMorningLive @GlobalBC @BC1 @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/2ikPxaCTTX—
@daniellajavier4