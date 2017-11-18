An overnight multi-vehicle crash has shut down a section of Highway 91 that runs through Richmond.

One of the vehicles reportedly drove into part of a concrete barrier in the middle of the highway around 2:30 a.m.

RCMP shut down the highway between No. 6 Road and No. 7 Road shortly after the crash to investigate the accident.

Drivers can detour using the Queensborough or Alex Fraser Bridges.

DriveBC said it estimates the highway will reopen between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.