2/3 of B.C. drug overdose victims had criminal history, report finds

About two-thirds of people who died from illicit drug overdoses in B.C. had some sort of involvement at some time in their lives with B.C. Corrections, a new report has found.

The report by the B.C. Coroners Service Death Review Panel recommended inmates leaving the correctional system have access to the same treatment services after their release that they had on the inside.

The panel, chaired by Michael Egilson, included 21 panel experts from health care, policing, corrections, First Nations, education and mental health and addictions.

The report looked at 1,854 drug overdose deaths in the province from January 2017 to July 2017. It was released Thursday in Victoria with three main recommendations aimed at overdose prevention in general.

The first is to bring in new regulations to ensure that treatment and recovery programs provide evidence-based care and that the outcomes are closely monitored and evaluated.

The Death Review Panel, chaired by Michael Egilson, released its report on Thursday in Victoria. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Egilson noted that currently programs do not need to be based on medical evidence and that those based on abstinence or "quick detox" treatments can actually increase the likelihood that people will die.

"Quick detox has worse outcomes," said Egilson. "It lowers tolerance, which can lead to an overdose if they relapse."

The report also found a high proportion of overdose victims had accessed medical services within 12 months prior to the overdose, including drug rehab programs but had still experienced relapses.

The report recommends the expansion of opioid substitution programs — also known as Opioid Agonist Treatment (OAT) — and the creation of an accessible provincial drug checking service to allow illicit drug users to check their drugs for fentanyl and other deadly drugs.

The BC Coroners Service also released the latest overdose numbers for February.

In total, 102 people died from illicit drug overdoses, compared to 122 in February of 2017. Those numbers reflect a slow decline in overdose deaths which began in the fall, said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

Lapointe credited a wide range of new programs including the expansion of supervised drug use sites and the distribution of naloxone kits with the decline in deaths.