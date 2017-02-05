Dozens gathered on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday to light candles and share stories about potent opioids circulating in the community and about those who have died from overdoses.

"I'm here because I've lost 25 friends and family members since May," said Angel Gates, a member of the Haida Nation. "I've gone to three funerals in a weekend.

"It's heartbreaking. You start to just expect it. I'm trying so hard to not become desensitized. It's just insane how many people are dying. Our government needs to do something to stop this."

Angel Gates says she knows 25 people in the past year who have died from drug overdoses. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

In 2016, 914 people died of drug overdoses in the province — an increase of nearly 80 per cent from the year before.

And the end doesn't seem to be in sight as an even more potent narcotic than fentanyl — carfentanil — was recently confirmed in drug users in Metro Vancouver.

A man lights a candle at Pigeon Park in remembrance of people who have died of drug overdoses. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The vigil at Pigeon Park in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was organized by Karrie Barefoot and Audrey Siegl who, between them, lost a son and a mother to overdoses.

Siegl, a Musqueam woman and activist, said her mother was sent to residential school at the age of four and left at 16.

"Because of real damage and trauma that was done to her, she was never able to heal, she was never able to have a moment of peace [or] dignity."

Musqueam woman and activist Audrey Siegl helped organize the vigil. Her mother died of a drug overdose in January 2017. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

This week, mayors from a dozen major Canadian cities launched a task force to tackle the opioid crisis. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson will lead it.

It's meant to share experiences and best practices in an effort to stem the escalating number of overdose deaths.

Barbara Abrahams and Ben Mark attended the vigil with their son, Daniel, and say the overdose epidemic in the province is a result of poverty, abuse and discrimination. They want those suffering to keep hope that they can overcome their addictions. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Meanwhile, those at the vigil hoped it would provide something to help cope with all the sorrow.

"This is a vigil to provide hopefully some comfort, some peace, some healing," Siegel said.

Others, despite tragedy in their own lives involving their own addictions, abuse, poverty and the death of families members, are fighting to stay hopeful.

Ben Mark and Barbara Abrahams came to the vigil with their son, Daniel. Both have had family members die of overdoses.

"It takes people to stand for the people we have lost and the people that are out here struggling," said Mark. "This epidemic is taking so many people.

"What we'd like to say to everybody is that there is hope. Reach out to somebody, reach out to those places where you know people are getting better. Just keep fighting, love your loved ones."

