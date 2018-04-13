Overdose spike in Surrey prompts officials to issue dangerous drug alert

A significant spike in overdoses in the Surrey area has prompted officials with the Fraser Health Authority to issue an alert to drug users and harm reduction agencies about "purple, pink, blue and brown down substances."

A spokesperson for Fraser Health says the spike was reported by emergency responders after an increase in the volume of 911 overdose calls.

Exact numbers for how many overdoses have been responded to — or if there have been any deaths — are unknown.

A poster warning of the bad drugs says they have been observed to cause loss of consciousness, seizures, and extreme muscle rigidity.

It also says overdoses have been reported in those smoking the drug, as well as ingesting or injecting it.

The specific identity of the drug or drugs involved is not known, however "down drugs" include things like fentanyl, heroin and oxcycontin.