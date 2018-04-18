Overdose prevention advocate Sarah Blyth running for Vancouver city council

Longtime overdose response advocate and community organizer Sarah Blyth will be running as an independent candidate for Vancouver city council.

Blyth is known for co-founding the Overdose Prevention Society and setting up unsanctioned, pop-up supervised injection sites that have prevented countless overdoses from turning deadly in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Blyth, who previously held a two-term seat on the city's park board for Vision Vancouver, said she "considered everything" before choosing to run as an independent.

"I think that [at this point] I can run as an independent. And I like the freedom of just being there for the people," she said.

The last time Vancouver elected an independent councillor was Carole Taylor in 1988. But Blyth, who says she plans on running a "very grassroots" campaign, isn't deterred.

"I'm a fairly determined person and I'm going to think outside of the box," she said. "I think I've got a good shot."

'The most important work'

Blyth said she'd be a "tough, relentless" voice on council, advocating for affordable housing and improving the lives of frontline workers dealing with the overdose crisis.

She said no matter the outcome of the election — set to take place in October 2018 — she'll continue her work on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

"It's the most important work. Obviously there's a push right now for decriminalization and getting people safe access to opiate replacement therapy. I don't think you can find another person that understands that issue as much as I do," she said, adding she's not afraid to step on a few toes to get Vancouver the support it needs from the provincial and federal governments.

Blyth said her priority is to increase the number of progressives at every level of government.

"I'm going to support the leader that is clearly leading in the polls that is a progressive," she said.

"But to be honest, I'd love to see a woman mayor."

Sarah Blyth spoke to CBC News in December 2017, shortly after the Overdose Prevention Society received a permanent indoor space. 1:38

Blyth first helped to cofound an illegal injection site in September 2016. In its first year, the group estimated it received 100,000 visits and prevented almost 300 overdoses

Last November, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services presented both Blyth and the Overdose Prevention Society awards at Vancouver City Hall, saying that for every naloxone injection first responders deliver in the city, volunteers in the community inject 100 more.

In December 2017, the society received an indoor space after a year of working out of tents and trailers

Blyth is also in the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in a special women's category for her skateboard and street soccer organizing.

