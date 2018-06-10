Overdose death of Grade 10 student casts pall on year-end celebrations at Vancouver Island school

With graduation, awards ceremonies, and the anticipation of summer holidays, the month of June is usually a celebratory time at Belmont High School in the Victoria-area.

This year, however, the tone is a lot more sober as students and staff grieve the loss of Grade 10 student Dorrian Wright, who died of a suspected drug overdose last Sunday.

His father and stepmother, Rodger Wright and Nicole Becker, said Dorrian was a great artist and a kind person and released the following statement:

"We want everyone to know that Dorrian was a good kid, who loved skateboarding and [four-by-fouring]," the statement said. "He volunteered his time teaching other kids how to fix their bikes.

"Unfortunately, Dorrian started experimenting with drugs."

The statement urged people to seek help if they see someone struggling with drugs.

"We want others to be aware of the dangers and to know that it's okay to call for help. When you see someone you know in trouble, it's not ratting out your friends. It's saving a life."

Supports at school

Jim Cambridge, the superintendent of School District 62, says a number of supports have been put in at the school to help students, staff and families cope.

"These kinds of traumas whether you're young or old, they can hit you very hard," Cambridge said. "So you want to make sure you have a support team in place, and they've been in place all week."

Superintendent of School District 62 Jim Cambridge says supports have been in place at school to help students, staff and parents cope. (CHEK)

Cambridge said the death makes clear the drug overdose crisis is affecting every corner of British Columbia.

"Our kids are really engaged and wonderful human beings and just because you might be a drug user doesn't mean you're not also an honour student and a great kid all around," he said.

"It's something we all need to be aware of."

Talking to youth about drug risk

Wright's death is the second in the Victoria-area within the past few months. Elliot Eurchuk, a 16-year-old student at Oak Bay High, died of an accidental overdose in April.

In fact, out of the 2,500 people who have have died due to drug overdoses since January 2012 in British Columbia, 37 were kids aged 10 to 18.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province's health officer, said while 37 is a large number, this age bracket isn't the highest risk group for drug overdose.

"But [youth] may know people who are and they may not know what to do. This is an opportunity to talk and have those non-judgmental and frank conversations," Henry said.

Listen to Dr. Bonnie Henry on All Points West:

"This is an opportunity to talk and have those non-judgmental and frank conversations," says B.C. provincial health officer. 10:35

One of the most important things, she says, is recognizing the street supply of drugs has been contaminated by fentanyl and other opiates and experimenting with drugs comes with a lot of risk.

"We know that for centuries people have been experimenting with drugs ... [but] the street supply right now is toxic." she said.

"Nothing is safe. Know what to do. Know what to do if you have friends or family who are using drugs. Make sure you have those conversations with them."

Resources

Visit the provincial website: Stop Overdose BC

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control's towardstheheart.com which specifically talks about Harm Reduction.

With files from CHEK and All Points West