Nearly one year since B.C. health officials declared the overdose crisis a public health emergency, none of the applications for new supervised injection sites from around the province have been approved by Ottawa, says the chief medical health officer of Vancouver Coastal Health.

"The federal process for obtaining exemptions to operate these sites is far too slow," said Dr. Patricia Daly on Wednesday at Vancouver city council.

Vancouver Coastal Health, which saw the lion's share of the province's unprecedented 922 illicit overdose deaths last year, asked for two supervised injection sites last October, which have not been granted exemptions by the federal health minister, said Daly.

There are also applications province-wide that are waiting as people die, Daly said.

The Fraser Health Authority has applied for two sites in Surrey, Vancouver Island Health Authority has applied for one of three proposed sites in Victoria, and Interior Health is asking for sites in Kelowna and Kamloops.

"A year into this crisis there have been no new ones approved to date," said Daly.

"So that needs to change."

Law change coming

In February, Health Minister Jane Philpott approved three new supervised injection sites in Montreal, after a lengthy approval process.

The applications were first submitted in May 2015, and it took a year and nine months to satisfy the 26 current requirements for a federal exemption on a site.

Health Canada says there are 11 other applications in the queue, including:

Vancouver - 2

Surrey - 2

Victoria - 1

Toronto - 3

Ottawa - 2

Montreal - 1 mobile site

Applications from both Surrey and Victoria have enough information to move to a more formal review, as of mid-February. Vancouver submitted further information in February, which Health Canada is reviewing.

The Liberal government has also tabled Bill C-37, which it says will speed up the process of opening safe injection sites.