B.C.'s addictions minister and the mayor of Vancouver are making an announcement about actions to help tackle the overdose crisis, one day after the province announced that more than 1,100 people have died of suspected illicit drug overdoses so far this year.

Addictions Minister Judy Darcy and Mayor Gregor Robertson will be joined by representatives from the B.C. Centre on Substance Abuse in the city's Downtown Eastside at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Details of the announcement haven't been released. Darcy said Thursday, however, that it's time the province have a "courageous conversation" about changing its approach to tackling the unprecedented crisis after the latest death toll was announced.

The BC Coroners Service says there were 80 suspected illicit overdose deaths in the province in September — up 31 per cent from the same month last year.

That brought the total for the year to 1,103, surpassing the 982 in all of 2016.

Fentanyl was detected in 83 per cent of this year's deaths, representing an increase of 147 per cent from the same time period last year. The potent opioid was most often laced in heroin, cocaine or methamphetamines.

In response to the latest numbers, Darcy said B.C. is looking to widen a program through which people can check their illicit drugs for fentanyl at Vancouver's overdose prevention sites.

"We plan to do everything we can, including expanding drug checking to keep people safe from these poisoned drug supplies on the street," the minister said.

She also said her ministry is also "ramping up" an anti-stigma campaign.

"Nine out of 10 people who are dying are using at home alone," she told reporters on Thursday.

"That's about overcoming stigma, that's about everybody in a family, in a community, friends reaching out and having conversations with people and reducing the stigma.''