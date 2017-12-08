The City of Vancouver says Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has responded to more than 6,000 overdose calls so far this year — a 28-per-cent increase over last year.

Mayor Gregor Robertson said the calls are putting a considerable strain on first responders.

"While I commend and want to thank our heroic first responders, city staff and community service workers for their extraordinary efforts to save lives, the impact is taking a significant toll on them," he said.

"We will continue to push hard for significant investments and a coordinated national response by all orders of government — including other municipalities, federal and provincial governments and First Nations — to end this tragic epidemic."

Last week, fire crews responded to 81 overdose calls, and the Vancouver Police Department reported five suspected overdose deaths.

The BC Coroners Service says more than 1,100 British Columbians died due to a suspected illicit drug overdose in the first nine months of the year, surpassing last year's total of 981.

The province recently launched an overdose emergency response centre, which will be based at Vancouver General Hospital to coordinate efforts to respond to the city's ongoing overdose crisis.