The Interior Health Authority and the B.C. Coroners Service have issued an overdose alert for Kamloops after a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths.

Preliminary data from the B.C. Coroners Service shows six people died as a result of illicit drug overdose in 10 days earlier in February.

Interior Health is urging drug users to take steps to reduce the risk of an overdose:

Don't mix different drugs (including pharmaceutical medications, street drugs, and alcohol).

Don't take drugs when you are alone.

Use less and pace yourself.

Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it.

Know the signs and symptoms of an overdose: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to awaken, or non-responsive.

There are two mobile supervised consumption sites in Kamloops.