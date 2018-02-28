The Interior Health Authority and the B.C. Coroners Service have issued an overdose alert for Kamloops after a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths. 

Preliminary data from the B.C. Coroners Service shows six people died as a result of illicit drug overdose in 10 days earlier in February. 

Interior Health is urging drug users to take steps to reduce the risk of an overdose:  

  • Don't mix different drugs (including pharmaceutical medications, street drugs, and alcohol).
  • Don't take drugs when you are alone.
  • Use less and pace yourself.
  • Carry a naloxone kit and know how to use it.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of an overdose: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to awaken, or non-responsive. 

There are two mobile supervised consumption sites in Kamloops.