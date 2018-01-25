Out-of-control homemade bobsled blamed for B.C. woman's injuries

A speeding, homemade bobsled is being blamed for injuries suffered by a Fruitvale, B.C., woman who is now seeking damages in B.C. Supreme Court.

In a notice of civil claim, Nicole Valliere says she was struck while watching the Sonny Samuelson Memorial Bobsled Race last January.

The fun race, which is the highlight event of the annual Rossland Winter Carnival, involves bobsled-like contraptions speeding one at a time down a central Rossland street.

In 2010 the CBC's Rick Mercer featured the race on his show.

According to the claim, the bobsled that hit Valliere "went out of control as it proceeded down Spokane Street," striking her as it approached Third Street.

Valliere is suing the Rossland Winter Carnival Society, the City of Rossland, the unknown owner/operator of the bobsled, Selkirk Security Services Ltd. and an unnamed security guard.

The claim says Valliere suffered leg, hip and back injuries, concussions, headaches, dizziness, anxiety, as well as medical expenses and the loss of capacity to earn income.

A statement issued by race organizers and reported in the Castlegar News said Valliere was in an area "prohibited" to spectators when she was hit.

Valliere's claim states Selkirk Security failed to keep spectators clear from "dangerous zones."

Stock photo shows one of the colourful entrees in the Sonny Samuelson Memorial Bobsled Race featured every year at the Rossland Winter Carnival. (Dave Heath/Kootenay Rockies Image Bank)

According to the carnival website , bobsleds can reach speeds up to 85 kilometres per hour.

The 121st edition of the Rossland Winter Carnival begins tomorrow with the bobsled race scheduled for Saturday.