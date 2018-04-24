Skip to Main Content
'Our thoughts are with you': B.C. shows its support for Toronto after Monday van attack

Across B.C., people are showing their support for Toronto, after a van attack in the city on Monday left a trail of death.

#TorontoStrong has been trending on social media

CBC News ·
A woman writes a note at a memorial on Yonge Street Tuesday the day after a driver in Toronto drove a rented van down sidewalks, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, striking pedestrians in his path. (Galit Rodan/Canadian Press)

Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Those on social media are showing their solidarity with the hashtag #TorontoStrong. 

Half-mast at City Hall

B.C. Premier John Horgan offered his support and condolences in a tweet.

Police and first responders tweet their support

