'Our thoughts are with you': B.C. shows its support for Toronto after Monday van attack
#TorontoStrong has been trending on social media
Across B.C., people are showing their support for Toronto, after a van attack in the city on Monday left a trail of death.
Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder
Those on social media are showing their solidarity with the hashtag #TorontoStrong.
Half-mast at City Hall
Flag <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a> flying at half mast in honour of victims of Toronto van attack 😥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/5lzHJKbEIS">pic.twitter.com/5lzHJKbEIS</a>—@LienY
B.C. Premier John Horgan offered his support and condolences in a tweet.
Our hearts are with the people of Toronto today. This was a senseless attack, and we offer our deepest sympathies for the victims and their families.—@jjhorgan
Police and first responders tweet their support
Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a>—@PortMoodyFR
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> our thoughts are with you <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoComms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoComms</a> <a href="https://t.co/K2TiT3yuWM">pic.twitter.com/K2TiT3yuWM</a>—@ChiefPalmer
Our entire department is sending our support to the victims' families and first responders after this horrible tragedy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/sgL69LItGp">https://t.co/sgL69LItGp</a>—@TransitPolice
NWPD members are sending our thoughts to all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Toronto. We stand strong with the first responders and our <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> brothers and sisters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/oiIctTVMDm">pic.twitter.com/oiIctTVMDm</a>—@NewWestPD
Our thoughts are with the victims, families and all those affected by the tragedy today in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a>. Thank you to all the first responders and many bystanders who bravely helped those in need. <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> you have our support! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a>—@apbc873