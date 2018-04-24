'Our thoughts are with you': B.C. shows its support for Toronto after Monday van attack

Across B.C., people are showing their support for Toronto, after a van attack in the city on Monday left a trail of death.

Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Those on social media are showing their solidarity with the hashtag #TorontoStrong.

Half-mast at City Hall

Flag <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a> flying at half mast in honour of victims of Toronto van attack 😥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/5lzHJKbEIS">pic.twitter.com/5lzHJKbEIS</a> —@LienY

B.C. Premier John Horgan offered his support and condolences in a tweet.

Our hearts are with the people of Toronto today. This was a senseless attack, and we offer our deepest sympathies for the victims and their families. —@jjhorgan

Police and first responders tweet their support

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> —@PortMoodyFR

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> our thoughts are with you <a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoComms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoComms</a> <a href="https://t.co/K2TiT3yuWM">pic.twitter.com/K2TiT3yuWM</a> —@ChiefPalmer

Our entire department is sending our support to the victims' families and first responders after this horrible tragedy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/sgL69LItGp">https://t.co/sgL69LItGp</a> —@TransitPolice

NWPD members are sending our thoughts to all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Toronto. We stand strong with the first responders and our <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> brothers and sisters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/oiIctTVMDm">pic.twitter.com/oiIctTVMDm</a> —@NewWestPD