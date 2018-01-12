The man accused of killing an Abbotsford police officer appeared briefly in Abbotsford Provincial Court Friday morning.

There was tight security at the courthouse with a handful of sheriffs standing guard outside.

People were only allowed into the building through a single entrance, and all visitors had to pass through a metal detector.

At least two Abbotsford police officers attended the hearing to get a glimpse of Oscar Arfmann, who sat in the prisoner's box dressed in a baggy red sweatshirt.

Arfmann, 65, had long, reddish grey hair and bushy sideburns that connected in a wild mustache under his nose.

He spoke once, saying something inaudible to his lawyer after his brief matter had been handled by the court.

Arfmann is charged with the first degree murder of Const. John Davidson, who was killed in a shootout on Mt. Lehman Road on Nov. 6.

His case is being moved from provincial court to the B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack.

Arfmann's next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26 in Chilliwack to set a trial date.