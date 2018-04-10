B.C. organ donor registrations hit 900 after Humboldt tragedy

The legacy of one of the Humboldt bus crash victims is inspiring hundreds of people across B.C. and Canada to sign up to become organ donors.

According to a tweet from B.C. Transplant Tuesday, from Friday to Monday evening it received 916 new online registrations, a new 72 hour record.

Similar numbers have been reported at provincial organ donation agencies across Canada following Fridays' bus crash that left 15 members of the Humboldt Bronco hockey organization dead and 14 others injured.

Many of the new donors were undoubtedly inspired by the story of crash victim Logan Boulet who had signed up as an organ donor on his 21st birthday, just a few weeks before the crash.

"Logan had made it known, and very clear to his family, that he had signed his organ donor card when he turned 21 just a few weeks ago," Boulet's godfather, Neil Langevin, posted on Facebook.

"Logan's strong heart continues to beat," he wrote. "All counted, six people will receive the gift of life from Logan."

B.C. Transplant said it was appreciative of the surge in interest.

"As registrations continue to roll in, we're grateful to those continuing this important conversation #Register2Give," said the tweet.