Opponents of violence against women plan to rally in Vernon, B.C., Thursday in advance of an expected court date for Curtis Sagmoen.

Sagmoen, 36, is charged with several counts related to alleged threats against a sex-trade worker in the North Okanagan.

The remains of Vernon teenager Traci Genereaux were found during an investigation but charges have not been laid in connection with that discovery.

In a separate case, a vigil will be held this evening in Kelowna to remember Clara Forman and her young daughters Karina and Yesenia, who were found dead in the family's Rutland home before Christmas.

Jacob Forman is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and returns to court in Kelowna in the new year.

Meagan Louis, an organizer of the Vernon vigil, said she's doing her part to keep the cases in the public eye.

"We just don't want people to forget what's happened. It's really heartbreaking. I want to keep on talking about it and keeping it relevant [by having] these rallies for families of missing and murdered women," she said.

With files from Megan Batchelor