Operation Red Nose — the volunteer-based designated driver program that provides safe rides over the holidays — will not have a chapter based in Surrey-Langley this year.

The non-profit group that was in charge of the service in recent years wasn't able to commit this season.

"The organization that was running it, they did a great job for a number of years," said Operation Red Nose spokesperson Chris Wilson.

"Over time things change and they weren't able to continue on."

Wilson says the Langley-based gymnastics group that operated the service in Surrey-Langley was responsible for assembling a team of volunteers.

Those volunteers would provide rides in exchange for donations, which would go toward the non-profit.

Wilson says it's too late for another group to step in and save the program in the area this year, but there's plenty of time to get organized for the next holiday season.

"It takes a little while to get everything in order but we can definitely help them walk through that process and get them ready for the next season," he said.

Stepping up

Wilson says volunteers from neighbouring communities might be able to organize rides from Surrey and Langley but he warns service will be inconsistent.

"If we're dropping somebody off in Langley and there's someone to be picked up in Langley, we'll do it," he said.

"But there will definitely be nights where we won't be able to go all the way into Langley to drop somebody off because we don't have the volunteers."

Wilson says they're always looking for drivers, especially young people who are looking to build up their resumes.

"If anyone is interested in volunteering, it's a lot of fun and you meet a lot of great people," he said.